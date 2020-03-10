<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja disclosed that law enforcement agencies had recovered over N3.7 billion and assets worth billions of naira from contractors and former directors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president made this disclosure while inaugurating the NDDC Advisory Committee, made up of the nine governors of the Niger Delta region, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment in the State House.





‘‘To date, the EFCC and other agencies of government have recovered over N3.7 billion in cash as well as various assets worth billions of naira from some contractors and former directors of the commission.

‘‘Furthermore, I am told that government agencies have placed liens on over N6 billion of assets which are being investigated,’’ the president said.