President Muhammadu Buhari has just inaugurated new members of the National Assembly Service Commission.

Those inaugurated were Ahmed Kadi-Amshi, Chairman, (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu; (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South-South).

Others were Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).





Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and cabinet ministers witnessed the ceremonies which took place shortly before the opening of the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, also witnessed the inauguration.

The National Assembly Service Commission is the organ responsible for the recruitment and promotion of the National Assembly workers.