President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated a former Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith, as the new chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The inauguration took place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Smith is taking over from another former IGP, Mike Okiro.

Buhari also inaugurated other members of the commission.

They included Clara Ogunbiyi (full-time commissioner) from the North-East, representing the judicial community; retired AIG Lawal Bawa (full-time commissioner) from North-West, representing the police community; Mohammed Najatu (member) from the North-West, representing women on the commission; Braimoh Austin, (member) from the South-South, representing the media community; Rommy Mom (member) from North Central, representing human rights and Dr. Nkemka Jombo-Ofo (member) from South East.

Buhari also inaugurated Festus Okoye, as a National Electoral Commissioner in the Independent Electoral Commission, representing South East.