President Muhammadu Buhari will next week Tuesday inaugurate a $250 million brewery owned by International Breweries Plc at Flowergate Industrial Scheme, Sagamu-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State.

The Plant Manager, Tony Agah, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday during a tour of the brewery.

Agah said IB Plc was part of the AB InBev Group, the world’s largest brewer.

Other prominent Nigerians expected at the event include the Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah; and the Global Chief Executive Officer, AB InBev, Carlos Brito.

The new brewery, Agah said, is the fourth plant to be established in the country by IB Plc.

The others are in Ilesa, Osun State; Onitsha, Anambra State; and Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said the new plant was one of the Foreign Direct Investments that came into the country in the last two years.

He said the first phase of the development of the plant had been completed with over 300 Nigerians already employed.

He added that many more indirect employment would also be created in due course.

Agah said: “Given the importance of this event, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, is expected to perform the inauguration of the facility.

“The Governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, will be hosting all of us as our landlord.

“Other eminent Nigerians and officials of AB InBev, especially the global CEO, Mr. Carlos Brito, will lead the celebration.

“The new brewery will be the company’s largest plant within the group in Africa outside the one in South Africa.

“This will have a significant multiplier effect on the value chain within Ogun State and its environs as it will provide direct and indirect employment, make available global brands locally and support Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment aspiration.”

The Managing Director, IB Plc, Annabelle Degroot, described the new plant as a major step towards the company’s strategic goal of producing high-quality alcoholic beverages locally.

Degroot said: “International Breweries Plc is a brand that places a premium on quality.

“Bearing this in mind, we will spare no expense or effort in ensuring that Nigerians are treated to the best traditions in brewing, with outstanding recipes, superior ingredients, innovation and world-class techniques.”