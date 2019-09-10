<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and some top security agency heads are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those at the closed-door meeting include the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd) ; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai-Abubakar.

It is unclear what the agenda of the meeting is, but sources say discussions may centre on general security situation, including the handling of recent tension in the country over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The President also held another meeting earlier with Major-Gen. A. B. Mamman (retd).