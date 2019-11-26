<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country is imperative and urgent, to avert future problems.

In a statement in Abuja, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the President spoke yesterday when he received in audience the President of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Nigeria’s Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, at the State House in Abuja.

The President said: “Most of the displaced children do not know their parents, or where they come from.

“We have to look at the issue now, properly rehabilitate them; otherwise, we will have problem on our hands in the future.”

He urged the UNGA president to make Nigeria’s challenges glaring to the world, while commending him for his “hard work and competence” so far.

President Buhari said Nigeria was committed to the provision of education and health care to the young and the old, among other welfarist policies of his administration.

Muhammad-Bande said he was at the State House to express appreciation to President Buhari for his support, which led to his becoming the UNGA President, and the continued cooperation from Nigeria.

“Everything I have requested for, in terms of personnel and funds, has been delivered. I thank President Buhari very much. I also thank other member-states for the support I am getting,” he said.

The UNGA president expressed appreciation to Nigeria for rebuilding the UN Building in Abuja, which was destroyed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Muhammad-Bande, who later spoke with State House correspondents, said the UN would continue to focus on how to make life better for humanity, by achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNGA president expressed gratitude to Nigeria for supporting his service to the global organisation.

He said: “I have come here in recognition of the support the President and Nigeria have given to my office since my assumption of duty.

“Everything promised me in terms of personnel and funds was given. I, therefore, have every reason to make sure that at the end of the day, we achieve what we have promised to achieve.

“Of course, this will be better achieved with the cooperation we get form other member-states and the support so far has been very encouraging.”