<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has reviewed the relationship between the Executive arm of the government and the outgoing 8th National Assembly and concluded that it was not the best, and that the country deserves more.

The president made this known when he hosted the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki to iftar dinner (breaking of fast) at the State House, Abuja, on Tuesday evening.

President Buhari said the nation deserved better than what it got and hoped for a better working relationship between the two arms of government with the forthcoming 9th National Assembly.

He said: “Relations between the Executive and the Legislature were not the best in the 8th National Assembly.

“I sincerely hope each one of us will do his utmost to ensure there is a better working relationship between these two arms of government in the 9th Assembly so that we can serve the people better.’’

He stressed that the principal task of the National Assembly “is to cooperate with the Executive so that together we can fashion policies that will lift our people out of poverty and out of illiteracy.

“I appeal to the Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to subordinate all personal interests and ambitions to the imperative of working for the common good of our people.”

The President congratulated the members-elect on their success in winning their constituency seats and opined that “this is a great burden and a great responsibility placed on you by your people.

“Our citizens are faced with challenges of poverty. Your principal task is to cooperate with the Executive so that together we can fashion policies that will lift our people out of poverty and out of illiteracy.

“I appeal to the Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members to subordinate all personal interests and ambitions to the imperative of working for the common good of our people.”

He assured the leaders that his doors remained open “to all of you who have genuine concerns or advice to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to our people.”

The President of the Senate, Sen. Bukola Saraki assured the President that the National Assembly would maintain focus on national interest at all times.

In addition to the President of the Senate and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, the event was attended by the Deputy Senate President and the the Deputy Speaker, the majority and Minority leaders and the majority and Minority Whips and their deputies.