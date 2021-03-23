



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, met with Benue State’s Governor Samuel Ortom at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the meeting were yet unknown at the time of this report, although speculations among State House operatives signalled it might have to do with the security situation in Benue, especially in the wake of the reported assassination attempt on Ortom by suspected Fulani herdsmen.





Ortom was attacked last Saturday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen while on a visit to his farm in Makurdi, his state capital

The President had last Sunday, ordered security agencies to carry out what he called an “open and transparent” investigation into the attack, while assuring that anyone indicted would face the full wrath of the law.