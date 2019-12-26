<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is conscious of his duty as president. He said having sworn to hold his office in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria “and God willing”, he would follow the system diligently to the end of his term.

The president added that he hoped “history will be kind to me and Nigerians.”

He spoke yesterday at the State House, Abuja, when he hosted Abuja residents, led by the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, during the traditional Christmas Day homage.

The delegation included religious, traditional and political leaders as well as top civil servants and members of the press.

Buhari reiterated the commitment of his administration to doing the utmost best to effectively utilize national resources to rebuild the country.

He recounted that the extreme infrastructure deficit inherited by his administration was worsened by the volatility in the oil market and the activities of militants in the Niger Delta.

He, however, expressed confidence that in the last four years the federal government had recorded sustainable progress in mobilizing resources to rebuild infrastructure across the country.

“This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government.

“But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do.

“But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

“When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every State to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

“What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathize with me,” he said.

Buhari described 2019 as a very successful year for the nation, thanking Nigerians for believing in him and supporting his administration to take Nigeria to the next level.

“You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them,” the president told the delegation.

The FCT minister said the Christmas Day homage presented an opportunity for FCT residents to thank Buhari for his unwavering support.

Bello acknowledged the support of security agencies in the country, saying the FCT had enjoyed relative peace because of their collaboration.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said president should be lauded for reviving the country’s infrastructure.

While speaking, Senator Philip Aduda expressed optimism that the executive would implement the 2020 budget 100 percent because of the early passage and signing into law.

The opening prayers were said by Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama and Imam of National Mosque, Dr Mohammed Kabir.