President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led other members of the Federal Executive Council to observe a minute silence in honour of the late father of the Kwara State, Abdulganiyu Abdulrasaq, who died last week.
They paid their respects to the deceased at the commencement of the council’s virtual meeting being presided over by the President.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]