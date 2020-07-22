



President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, led other members of the Federal Executive Council to honour his late ally, Isa Funtua, with a minute silence as the council’s weekly meeting started.

Although the meeting is virtual, some members are joining Buhari at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja from where he is presiding while others are attending virtually from their offices.

At the commencement of the meeting, after the recitation of the National Anthem, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, called for a minute silence in honour of the late Funtua, who died on Monday.





Funtua, the founding Managing Director of The Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, was a minister in the Second Republic.

Those who joined Buhari physically for the meeting that started at 10am include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Mustapha; the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan; and the National Security Adviser, Babangana Monguno.