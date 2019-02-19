



Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is holding a security meeting with state governors and security chiefs.

According to the presidency, Buhari is meeting with the governors of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Adamawa State governor, Jubril Bindow.

Members of the President’s cabinet at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali, and Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, among others.

The agenda of the meeting is still unknown.