President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a personally signed letter the President said: “I rejoice with you as you gracefully clock 65 years of age in good health. I am glad that you have remained faithful and true to your callings particularly as a pastor and preacher, contributing to pointing people to God’s kingdom, teaching them on how to get there, and live acceptable lives before God.

“We have shared ideas on how to engender a better country, and formed a tag team for political power. May the ideas germinate fully, proliferate and give us the country of our dreams.

“As you turn 65, I pray that your indomitable spirit will continue to point Nigeria to all that is noble and just. I wish you longer life in good health and strength.’’