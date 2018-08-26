President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated a former Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Prof. Tam David-West, on his 82nd birthday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President said he joined family members, friends and colleagues of the scholar and social critic in celebrating all the years of sacrifice in serving the country he loves so much and worked hard to see grow, especially for the benefit of the poor and underprivileged.

The President expressed the belief that David-West’s contribution to the economic and political architecture of Nigeria and his clear reasoning, wisdom and guidance through the transition phases to democracy will always be remembered and respected.

The statement read, “President Buhari commends the former petroleum minister, who also served as Federal Minister of Mines, Power and Steel, for always holding leaders to account, assuring him that his views on good governance remain invaluable.

“The President prays that the almighty God will grant Prof. David-West longer life and good health.”