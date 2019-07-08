<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday thanked the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) for ongoing interventions in agriculture, trade and investment, rural development and food security in Nigeria.

He also stressed that the county will appreciate more support in other critical sectors.

According to him, with a growing population and infrastructure deficit, no amount of money is too much to revamp Nigeria’s development challenges.

President Buhari spoke during a bilateral meeting on the margins of the Africa Union Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic.

Buhari, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told Vice President of IDB, Dr. Mansur Muhtar: ‘‘We need all the support we can get on infrastructure because the oil will not last forever,’’

Dr. Muhtar commended Nigeria for signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, saying it was good the country is now on board the trade deal.

While congratulating President Buhari on a successful outing at the AU Summit, the IDB Vice President pledged the Bank’s continued support to development efforts in the country

He said the President of the IDB would like to visit Nigeria to commission the Bank’s new office, adding that Nigeria is a regional hub for the Islamic Development Bank Group.