President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media industry, particularly the This Day newspaper, Arise magazine and Arise TV family, in celebrating the Chairman of Leaders & Company Ltd, Nduka Obaigbena, on his 60th birthday.

According to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Buhari congratulates the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

“The President salutes Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started This Day newspaper, and the groundbreaking strides they have made,” the statement read.

“As a journalist, columnist, publisher, and President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, President Buhari believes Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the association has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the President felicitatated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.