<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the appointment of Olukemi Olufunto Badenoch, a United Kingdom-born Nigerian as Minister of Children and Families by the new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Describing her appointment as “well-deserved,” the President urged the 39-year-old to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.

President Buhari, who expressed confidence that Badenoch would succeed, given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President described Badenoch’s appointment as a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora.

He said: “It further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”

The President, who also applauded Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.