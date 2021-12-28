President Buhari hails Ambassador Chris Kolade at 89

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family members and friends in celebrating with Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Christopher Kolade, as he turns 89 on Dec. 28.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Monday in Abuja, Buhari felicitated the diplomat and academic ”whose integrity, intelligence and experience have been placed many times at the service of the nation”.

According to the president, Kolade has been leaving footprints of excellence and bringing glory to the country wherever he served.

The president noted the contributions of the veteran broadcaster in both the private and public sectors, working variously as Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Cadbury Nigeria Ltd.

Kolade was also a lecturer at the Lagos Business School.

Buhari prayed for Kolade’s good health to keep him sharing his wealth of knowledge.