Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote for donating N200 million to fight the influx of deadly Coronavirus disease into the country.

Buhari, in a statement, said the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) donated the handsome sum of N200 million to assist in combating the influx of Covid-19 into the country.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina recalled that the organization had in the past donated N1 billion to tackle Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Africa, commending such public spiritedness to other well-to-do individuals and groups.





According to President Buhari, “Hand in hand, standing shoulder to shoulder, we can confront our challenges as a country. This is a path for us all to follow as a people.”

He reiterated his earlier charge that Nigerians should take the necessary hygiene precautions, rather than panic about the Covid-19, after discovery of the index case in the country last week.

The President said government, at various levels, was poised to ensure that the country and her people remained safe from the virus, which is spreading rapidly in many parts of the world.