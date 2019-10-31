<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), who turned 90 on Wednesday.

The President prayed God to grant the legal icon longer life, good health and strength.

He joined Chief Babalola’s family members, friends and professional colleagues in celebrating the nonagenarian, whose life’s story has been a study on focus, discipline and commitment to God, and serving humanity.

In a statement by the Special Adviser (SA) on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, the President believed the bright and resourceful lawyer and farmer has every reason to be thankful to God, considering the many rungs he had to climb, and obstacles he had to overcome to get his education and start a rewarding career that turned out a blessing to many and the nation.

President Buhari hailed Chief Babalola’s dedication to equipping the society with knowledge and skills, and his investments in key sectors of the economy that directly impact on livelihood, especially in health, education and encouraging entrepreneurship.

The President urged the philanthropist to sustain the good works that he started over the years and remain consistent in serving the nation.