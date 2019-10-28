<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The lawmaker representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Prof. Lilian Salami as the 10th substantive Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Prof. Salami is the second female to be appointed VC of UNIBEN. Her appointment takes effect from December 2, 2019. She is a Professor of Home Economics/Nutritional Education.

Idahosa said Prof. Salami’s appointment attested to the fact that President Buhari’s administration is gender sensitive.

According to him, the don’s achievements and ‘intimidating’ credentials will influence the institution positively.

He said: “Prof. Salami needs no introduction as she has distinguished herself in service of the University of Benin over the years and her leadership skills are not in doubt. The appointment is deserving. Her proven track record in the academia is there for all to see and steadily, she has risen through the ranks to the pinnacle of her career.

“I am confident that Salami will bring her experience to bear and build upon the enviable legacies of the University in the next five years.”