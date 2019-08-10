<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and visiting Guinean President, Alpha Conde, arrived Katsina Friday evening for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations expected to hold between August 11 and 12.

The presidential jet conveying the two leaders torched down at Malam Umar Musa Yar’adua Airport at about a minute past five o’clock in the evening.

They were received by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, Speaker of katsina state House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasi’u, Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, as well as security chiefs, including the AIG in charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

After airport formalities, President Buhari proceeded to Daura in a helicopter. He was accompanied by personal aides.

The Nation gathered that the Guinea President is expected to attend the Jumat service with the President on the Salah day, watch the Durbar in Daura and hold bilateral discussions with the President Buhari before leaving for his country

Other information gathered from the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on the itinerary of the president showed that he may spend not less than 10 days in his home state, beginning with a visit to Batsari, the hot bed of banditry activities in Katsina State on Wednesday, August 14, commissioning of road projects executed by the state government, including: Batsari-Shinkafi-Yandaiki roads, Gafiya-Abdalawa-Dan-Kabiyoki roads.

On Thursday, August 15, the president is expected to commission the NAFRI project built by the Nigerian Air Force in Daura, as well as Kaduna-Safke-Safke-Daune-Dutsi roads constructed by the state government.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the state, following the arrival of the president in the state.