President Buhari: How to guarantee global peace

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday identified investment inhumane policies and debt burdens relief as factors that could bring long-term stability and peace to the nations across the world.

He spoke in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at the 5th edition of the Future Investment Initiative Summit with the theme “Investing in Humanity”.

He linked growing social unrest to inequalities and unfair policies that excluded the majority from opportunities for participation, advising world leaders and global investors to prioritize inclusive and humane policies.

Buhari said his administration would keep encouraging public and private initiatives that increased investments in health, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, gender equality, poverty eradication, climate change and food security.

He said investment in humanity must also take into consideration the effects of debt burden on nations, which had been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These nations increasingly allocate more and more resources towards external debt servicing and repayment at the expense of the health, education and other services that contribute to the overall wellbeing of their population,” he said.