President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Senate Leader and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba, on his 64th birthday.

The president saluted Ndoma-Egba’s courage, foresight and diligent service to the nation.

Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

He joined Ndoma-Egba’s family and friends in celebrating the lawyer, lawmaker and astute administrator, ”who left his footprints of loyalty and dedication wherever he served the nation, especially on the political and economic sector.”





The president affirmed that, as a lawmaker for many years, the former NDDC Chairman sponsored bills that were focused on strengthening democratic institutions in the country, particularly giving voice to the underprivileged.

According to him, Ndoma-Egba’s wisdom, tenacity and relentless commitment to seeing a better country keeps energizing him to work harder whenever he is called.

He, therefore, urged him to keep counselling other political leaders, especially the upcoming, to explore the path of truth, justice and sacrifice.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant former Senate Leader longer life and good health to keep serving the nation.