President Buhari greets Senator Lado at 55

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with a former Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Sen. Basheer Garba Lado, on his 55th birthday.

He clocked 55 on October 16, 2021.

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, felicitated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart on the milestone.

President Buhari joined members of the APC, the senator’s family members and friends in celebrating the landmark age.

He took into consideration the celebrant’s contributions to national development from a very young age as a businessman and administrator.

President Buhari commended the former lawmaker, who also served as Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, for his dedication, discipline and focus, which he said was evidenced in his contributions at the Senate and while providing leadership.

The President prayed for God to continue to keep him in good health and bless his family.