President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman and Publisher of Vanguard Media Limited, Sam Amuka-Pemu, on the occasion of his 84th birthday anniversary.

President Buhari joins family of the media icon, the media industry in Nigeria and beyond, to celebrate the award-winning journalist, columnist, publisher and elder statesman who has stirred the conscience of the nation for the greater part of his lifetime.

President Buhari believes that Uncle Sam’s deep understanding and patriotic appreciation of Nigeria, his devotion, sense of duty and leadership in the media industry, are example to all of us.

The President recognizes the octogenarian’s unrelenting contributions to promoting professionalism in the media industry at a time when disinformation and fake news threaten the very essence of a free and unbiased press in a democratic society.

On behalf of all Nigerians who believe in the values the veteran journalist has championed as a consummate professional in the Nigerian Press, President Buhari wishes Mr Amuka-Pemu good health, happiness and God’s continued benevolence on this special day.