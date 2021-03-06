



President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as he marked his 84th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a release by his media assistant, Garba Shehu, said Nigeria will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.





President Buhari on behalf of the Government of Nigeria, therefore, wished the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

He prayed God almighty to sustain Obasanjo with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country as family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former President.