President Buhari greets former minister Bolaji Akinyemi at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly felicitated with former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi, on his 80th birthday, January 4, 2022, congratulating the scholar, administrator, publisher and highly resourceful diplomat on the milestone.

President Buhari joins the academia and the media in celebrating with the former minister, whose intellectual and managerial influence cuts across almost every sphere of national life, with a stronger presence in the formulation of policies, particularly on democracy, good governance and diplomacy.

The President affirms that the scholar has remained unwavering in his patriotism and loyalty to the growth of the nation and Africa, heading the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs at 33, becoming a minister at 43, after earning a PhD at 27.

President Buhari believes Prof. Akinyemi’s foresight, steadfastness and diligence deserve commendation while appreciating his willingness to share his experience whenever the need arises, including shaping the electoral process for democracy and playing a significant role in global dialogue with other nations, the UN, Commonwealth and African Union.

As the scholar turns 80, the President prays for good health and strength, especially in mentoring and inspiring younger scholars and leaders.