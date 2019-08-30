<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as he hits the golden age of 50.

The governor on the presidential delegation to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) in Yokohama, Japan, got a goodwill message from the President.

President Buhari, according to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, wished him good health, long life, and strength to serve his people dutifully, having been inaugurated as governor last May 29.

Professor Zulum, an academic and politician, holds a Ph.D in Soil and Water Engineering, and was Commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement under the Kashim Shettima administration.