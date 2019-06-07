President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors are meeting in Abuja right now.
The agenda of the closed-door meeting is said to be insecurity.
The service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are also attending the meeting.
The governors sighted so far are those of Adamawa, Borno, Taraba, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Kogi, Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, Lagos, Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, and Niger states.
Others are Anambra, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Osun, Rivers, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara, Kwara, Ondo, Bayelsa, and Enugu States.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]