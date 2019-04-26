<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned some projects executed Borno State by Governor Kashim Shettima.

Buhari, who arrived Maiduguri at 10:36am, was welcomed by the governor and other government officials. The projects commissioned included housing estates, mega schools, and industries built by the state government.

Buhari described the industrial park as a realistic project. The park has 16 plants, amongst them a solar panel production plant with optimum capacity to annually produce panels that can generate 120 megawatts.

As part of its responses to the recovery of Borno’s economy in the face of the Boko Haram insurgency, the Kashim Shettima administration initiated the Industrial Park project in Maiduguri.

The park was designed for localization of factories that share resources which include raw materials, electricity, and security with room for attraction of more industries in future.

Other plants at the park are: plant for manufacturing of elementary school desks and chairs‎; plant for manufacturing of Drip irrigation pipes; PVC pipes production plant; tomatoes processing plant; onions and ginger dehydration plant; pilot juice processing plant; cassava processing plant; table water line; corn chips production plant; biscuits production plant; grains and cement ‎sacks production plant; greenhouse nets production plant; canopy shade nets production plant; and plastic mats production plant‎.