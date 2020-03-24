<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari and Katsina State Governor, Mr Aminu Masari, met at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting came a few hours after reports indicated that Buhari underwent a coronavirus test that produced a negative result.

It was also reported that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, earlier took the COVID-19 test and was positive.





However, the State House has yet to comment on either Buhari or Kyari’s coronavirus status.

Presidential spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, failed to respond to enquiries on the matter by .

Masari left the State House about 12.47 pm after meeting with Buhari.

He declined to speak with State House correspondents.