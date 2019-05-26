<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday, gave a pass mark to the outgoing governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying the governor was well prepared for governance before he assumed power.

Buhari said Amosun was a clever person whose projects would remain indelible in the history of the State.

The President spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while commissioning ‘Legacy Projects’ and inspection of others during the one day visit of the President to the state.

Buhari who touched down at the Arcade ground of the Ogun State governor’s office, Oke-Mosan at exactly 10:18am in his presidential jet NAF – 540, immediately proceeded to the Ogun State Television located at Ajebo where he commissioned a digital studio executed by the Governor.

The President also proceeded to the Itoku area of the state capital where a state of the art Adire Mall was commissioned and later to Abeokuta City Center to Commission a 10,000 capacity Amphitheater.

The newly constructed 15 court room judiciary complex in Kobape road, Eleweeran was the last to be commissioned after the President and his entourage had visited the ongoing 250 bed hospital in Oke-Mosan area of the capital city.

While speaking at the Judiciary Complex, the foundation of which was laid by the President in February 2016, Buhari described all projects embarked upon by Amosun’s administration as world class that will stand the test of time.

He said, “I think the way he named those projects and the publicity he gave by every position, we see ‘Legacy Projects’ commissioning today, I think he has prepared for this governorship, he has prepared himself for it, he has put in place infrastructure that would last.

“I congratulate you for having the foresight to make sure that his imprint remains indelible. Very clever person, thank you.

“In the infrastructure, he took me through the flyovers, the bridges, the hospital, and this your outfit (judiciary complex), they are first class. I think you have done well for yourself and for Ogun State.”

While responding to the speech of the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu who prayed God to elevate Amosun for his food works in the State, Buhari said Amosun has been elevated by his re-election into the State.

Unlike the state, Buhari said Amosun will serve in a bigger capacity in the Senate adding that he (Amosun) will automatically support his administration from the Red Chambers.

On the condition of Prisons which was part of the request by the Chief Judge, Buhari said, “The Chief Judge of Ogun State wants the Federal Government to try and make life more comfortable to people in prisons even about the transportation; how they are moved to court, I very much respect the feelings of those who are on the receiving end of the law.”

Amosun, while welcoming the President to the judiciary complex said the edifice was built to replace the over 40 year’s structure in Isabo, Abeokuta, saying judiciary plays a very prominent role in democratic process.

At the inauguration was the newly elected Chairman of the Governor’s Forum and the governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode; and the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.