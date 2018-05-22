President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, said he would not tolerate mediocrity from any public or private citizen, just as he would go out of his way to reward excellence.

He said this at the 17th National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Awards, which held at the Nigerian Airforce Conference Centre in Abuja, where he also presented awards to the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita and other distinguished Nigerians drawn from the corporate and public sectors.

While condemning the menance of corruption to the economic well being of the country, he said his government would not compromise on policies that would ultimately help to sustain the productive capacity of the country.

Buhari, however, reeled out some of his achievement in office in the last three years, saying under a recessed economy, he built Nigeria’s foreign reserve of about $29.6bn in 2015 to $47.5billion as at May, 18, 2018.

According to the President, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria stood at 1.95percent at the end of the first quarter of 2018, a feat his predecessors could hardly boast of even while the economy was bouyant with huge capital inflow from oil resources.

He noted that with the Treasury Single Account policy there is greater accountability in his government, noting that the policy has saved the country N200billion an amount that would have been fretted away paying ghost workers.

Speaking on the theme: “Productivity for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Growth” Buhari said no nation can attain prosperity without vibrant and productive citizens.

Meanwhile, a foremost industrialist and banker, Ibukun Awosika in her presentation, identified gaps in Nigeria’s bilateral policies which was militating against its growth.

She said more often than not, Nigeria signs bilateral deals with foreign multinational firms but feign ignorance of the need to leverage on such deals to provide jobs for its teaming population.

Awosika also noted that the nation’s leadership ought to device means of harnessing potentials in the youth population, adding that ideas that boost productivity should be made to trickle down from the central government to the federating states.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, however, siezed the occassion to take a swipe on the opposition.

Apparently referring to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ngige said the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Government can never be perturbed with letters of criticism coming from the former President.