President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Joshua Dogonyaro, as a thoroughbred soldier who had professionally distinguished himself in the course of his military career.

President Buhari, in a statement Thursday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the death of Dogonyaro was a great loss not only to the Nigerian military but also to the country because of his patriotic sacrifices in defence of its unity and territorial integrity.





“The death of Dogonyaro comes as a great shock to me because as a soldier, I know what it means to lose such an officer and a gentleman who gave his best in the service of the country.

“Laying down one’s life for the country is one of the greatest sacrifices any citizen can make to his country. General Dogonyaro’s incalculable contributions will be remembered for years to come,” said the President.

President Buhari also extended condolences to the government and people of Plateau State on the passing of “this legendary general”.