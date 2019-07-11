<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded to the Senate, Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad for Screening and subsequent confirmation as the substantive CJN.

The letter was read Thursday by President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to Lawan, President Buhari forwarded the name following the confirmation of Justice Muhammad for the position by the National Judicial Council, NJC.

In similar vein, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, intimating him of the appointment of fifteen names Special Advisers.