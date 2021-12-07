President Buhari fires AEDC management over strike

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sack of the management of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

Ofem Uket, spokesman of Goddy Agba, Minister of State for Power, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the president also approved a new interim governing board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the company.

This action follows the industrial action by the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) workers to protest unpaid allowances, salaries and unremitted pension deductions.

The strike has left many areas serviced by AEDC in dark, which include the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Nasarawa and Niger states.

The statement said, “The presidential directives as conveyed also directed the Bureau of Public Enterprises to set up a new management team of the AEDC”.

“In a memorandum of understanding MOU, jointly signed by the minister of state power Goddy Jedy Agba, the chairman Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission NERC, Sanusi Garba, director-general, Bureau of Public Enterprises, Alex Okoli, comrade Joe Ajaero on behalf of the union, the federal government ordered the suspension of the strike [and asked to] given 21 days within which the outstanding emoluments and entitlements of staff will be paid.”