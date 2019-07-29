<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the veteran journalist and columnist, Eric Teniola, who turns 70 on July 30, 2019, congratulating him for outstanding contributions to the media industry in Nigeria.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday said he joined family, friends and professional colleagues of the renowned writer in celebrating many years of service to the nation and humanity, commending his commitment to democracy and good governance.

As a journalist, who thoroughly backgrounds his articles with facts of history, the President said he believes Teniola’s interventions and write-ups readily educate, inform and entertain, and most significantly reminds readers that Nigeria’s strength remains in its unity, diversity and resourcefulness.

President Buhari affirmed that the veteran journalist served the country as a teacher and journalist in many respects, as he continuously nudges leaders to keep their promises to the people, and urges the people to always hold governments to account, providing a bridge for the strengthening of democracy and promoting development.

On his 70th birthday, the President prayed that the almighty God will grant Teniola longer life, good health and more wisdom to keep pointing the nation forward.