



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Minister of State for Education, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, as she celebrates her 70th birthday on March 21, 2021.

The president, in a congratulatory message on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined members of her family, friends and associates in celebrating many years of service to the country and helping to uplift others, particularly women.

He congratulated the former Commissioner of Ogun State Civil Service Commission and Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development and Water Resources, who rose politically through courage and hard work to contest governorship elections in her state.





As Senator Anisulowo turns a septuagenarian, President Buhari extolled her visionary leadership style, large-heartedness and personal sacrifices in caring for many people, as she continuously provided opportunities and inspired females to realise their potentials in education and skills acquisition.

He, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will grant the former minister longer life and good health to continue serving humanity.