



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, on his 75th birthday.

The president, in a congratulatory message by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, described the former Inspector-General of Police (IG) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.





He noted that as the Chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernising our police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens and wishes him the very best in carrying out the task.