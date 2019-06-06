<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church as he turns 78 years on Thursday.

A statement issued by Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the President recalled his meeting with the respected cleric at State House, Abuja, last October, during which the latter shared deep insights about the country, and how he prayed with him, and for the entire country, particularly in respect of the then forthcoming general elections.

Buhari applauded the divine wisdom, and temperate nature, which Pastor Kumuyi exuded at all times, and prayed that God would give him longer life, and greater grace to serve God and humanity.