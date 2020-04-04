<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated renowned academic and prolific writer, Prof. Olufemi Obafemi, on his 70th birthday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday said Buhari congratulated the author for distinguished career and contribution to nation-building, which has earned him numerous recognitions and awards within, and outside the country.

President Buhari affirmed that Prof. Olu Obafemi’s versatility and resourcefulness in the literary world as a poet, dramatist, and English Professor, has been generously used to improve the administration of education in Nigeria while commending his admirable ability to hold the mirror before society for corrections through his plays, poems and newspaper articles.





The President expressed the belief that the scholar’s willingness to accept invitations for national service and make available his vast experience and wisdom remains commendable, especially in strategic places like the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), National Commission for Museums and Monuments and some of the nation’s universities.

As former President of Association of Nigerian Authors, and the only recipient of the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM) in the Humanities for 2018, President Buhari strongly extolled Prof. Olu Obafemi’s passion for research, creative spirit, and organisational skills.

The statement said President felicitated with family members, friends and professional associates of the scholar, praying that Almighty God will grant him longer life, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.