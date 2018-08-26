President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday congratulated ex-Adamawa State Governor, Murtala Nyako, on his 75th birthday.

Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Sunday said the president joins all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in congratulating Nyako who turns 75 on August 27.

Although Nyako is still officially in the APC, his son AbdulAziz Nyako, and majority of his supporters, have already left the ruling party to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC). The younger Nyako is a senator and is believed to have his father’s support to run for governor in 2019.

In his statement, Adesina said Buhari also felicitated with all family members, friends, professional and political associates of the “renowned farmer, who served the country for many years as a former Governor of Niger State, Chief of Naval Staff and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, with remarkable honours.”

He extolled Mr Nyako’s “successful investment in agriculture and establishing of an international business network in animal husbandry and horticulture, especially with the export of mangos, which further underscores Nigeria’s versatility and capacity in commodities”.

The president also prayed that “the almighty God will continue to refresh Nyako’s mind and strength as he grows older, and grant him the grace to keep serving his country.”