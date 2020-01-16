<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the first interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande, on his birthday and wishing him longer years, good health and more strength to keep serving the nation.

The president’s congratulatory message on the occasion of Akande’s 81st birthday was conveyed in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

The President joined all members of the governing party, government and people of Osun, family and associates of the elder statesman in celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifice he consistently projects.





He congratulated the former governor of Osun for upholding the philosophy of the great nationalist and former premier of Western region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in advocating free education, health care and entrepreneurship, and following up with counselling of leaders on the same path.

According to the president, Akande’s rich experience in public service and politics will go a long way in moving the nation forward through wise counsels and setting a good precedence in leadership.

Buhari prayed for better days ahead for the party stalwart.