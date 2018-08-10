President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed best wishes to renowned, pioneer Chartered Accountant in Africa, Akintola Williams, as he clocks 99 years August 9, 2018.

President Buhari joins the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, family and friends, professional colleagues, mentees, and other well-wishers as they celebrate the man who taught Nigerians how to seek and achieve transparency and accountability.

The president believes that the pioneer efforts of Mr Williams in his chosen field and continued show of interest have transformed the profession into noble heights.

He also praises the celebrant for not limiting his God-given intelligence and brilliance to his profession as he also got himself deeply involved in the promotion of arts and culture, preservation of the environment and development of good governance for which he has been honoured in different countries and climes.

President Buhari enjoins other professionals to emulate the dedication, steadfastness, industry, commitment and untiring sense of responsibility that Mr Williams has continued to exhibit for many decades in order to take their professions to higher realms.

President Buhari prays that God Almighty will grant the revered gentleman grace to continue to serve as a source of inspiration to younger ones who look up to him as a role model.