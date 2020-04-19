<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Maradin Katsina and District Head of Kurfi Local Government Area in Katsina State, Alhaji Ahmadu Kurfi, on his 90th birthday.

He also congratulated him for his meritorious services to the nation, working as Permanent Secretary; Secretary of the National Population Census Commission and Executive Secretary of the defunct Federal Electoral Commission (FEDECO).

The President’s message was contained in a press statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, made available to the State House Correspondent in Abuja today.





It read in parts: “The President salutes Alhaji Kurfi’s diligent and adventurous spirit, which saw him joining the public service in 1951 as a classroom teacher, and variously working with the Katsina Native Authority, Northern Nigerian Government, Northern Nigeria States Produce Marketing Board, and as an electoral officer in the elections that heralded independence in 1959.

“As the Maradin Katsina turns 90, the President believes his investments in the nation and humanity will always remain relevant, especially for sharing his vast experience and wisdom in seven books, mostly on electoral matters that have since become reference materials for individuals and institutions.

“President Buhari joins family, friends and associates in celebrating the milestone, praying that the almighty God will strengthen the nonagenarian and grant him good health”.