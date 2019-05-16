<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his administration’s commitment to boosting business and investment opportunities by reviving train and railway services, building roads and improving on the power sector.

Addressing the 59th Annual General Meeting/Conference of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) on Thursday in Kaduna, with the theme; “Regional Integration in Africa: Potentials for Growth and Expansion of Nigerian Businesses” Buhari, who was represented by Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, said that his government is re-strategising on effectively tackling security challenges in the country.

The President added that the Federal Government would do everything possible to ease doing business in Nigeria and further make the country investment destination for investors from all over the world.

“When this administration came on board in 2015, there are challenges of railway maintenance, power and other issues. Between 24 and 26 states cannot pay their workers’ salary that was the picture on May 29, 2015.

“But through God’s intervention we continued work on the 300 plus roads that we met, while awarding other 100 plus roads, some are finished, some are ongoing. This is to ease transportation and movement of goods and properties. Railway work is ongoing to move cargoes from one place to another, power is also improving.

“We are improving the ease of doing business to attract investment, in which Kaduna state ranks number one and Jigawa state ranks number two. As a government, we don’t want a repeat of what happened in Angola and Venezuela so we are doing everything possible to diversify our economy,” he said.

The outgoing President of Naccima, Iyalode Alaba Lawson said that the AGM/ Conference provides the leadership, members and other stakeholders of Naccima the opportunity of discussing in-depth about the Chambers. “The AGM and conference is an opportunity for us to share experience as we work together to move the nation’s economy forward.

“Naccima understands the importance of synergy between our associations and stakeholders in the local and international business environment; hence the Conference is an avenue to foster better collaborations and viable networking opportunities for our entities.”