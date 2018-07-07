President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians and the entire world that his administration is working hard to ensure that the remaining Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok Schoolgirls, and others still in Boko Haram captivity, regain their freedom soon.

The president also reassured Nigerians that the federal government is working hard to bring to an end the farmers/ herders’ crisis in some states of the federation.

President Buhari gave the assurance yesterday, shortly after inspecting military equipment exhibited by the Nigerian Army, and display of firepower in this year’s Nigerian Army Day celebration, held in Kinasari cantonment in Monguno, the headquarters of Monguno local government area of Borno State.

Buhari, who unveiled the first indigenous made miles resistance ambush protection vehicle, at the 2018 NADCEL equipment exhibition, further said that the choice of Borno as the venue for this year’s celebration, is noteworthy of assuring all Nigerians that the negative history associated with Borno is now becoming a thing of the past.

“I am delighted to be in your midst in this 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration. I am particularly elated for the choice of the venue, which is northern Borno. The choice of this venue is noteworthy of assuring all Nigerians that the negative narrative about Borno is now becoming a thing of the past. We are aware of the effects of Boko Haram in the livelihood, economic and security of people of Borno.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians and the whole world that my administration is working hard to ensure the quick release of the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, and the remaining Chibok Schoolgirls from Boko Haram captivity. We are also working hard to bring to an end, the farmers/herders’ clash in the country.

“I want to sincerely thank the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for the role played in degrading Boko Haram insurgents in Borno and Northeast, as well as containing the security challenges facing the nation,” the president said.

He paid tribute to all those who lost their lives fighting for the unity of the nation, saying that they will continue to be celebrated.

Continuing, President Buhari said, “This year’s Army Day Celebration, is in line with my administration’s three cardinal policies, which are security of the lives and property of the citizenry, growing the dwindling economy and the anticorruption crusade. Thus, three years ago, when I took over as commander-in-chief, I made the promise which has been achieved today.”

Earlier in his address, the chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for gracing the celebration, saying that his support of the Nigerian Army, is responsible for the successes recorded so far against security challenges in the country.

The COAS added that this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration, is unique in the sense that it showcases the technological advancement of the Nigerian Army, in research and innovations, which resulted in the exhibition of various equipment manufactured by the Nigerian Army and indigenous firms.

“The celebration also demonstrated the civil/military relation, which has won the hearts of civilian populace to the Nigerian Army. Following the degrading of Boko Haram terrorists, it is now time for our people to return home. And on this, the “Operation Last Hold” was established with three agenda, which involved total elimination of Boko Haram in northern Borno, resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons back to their homes to begin their normal lives and providing their protection.

“So far, 22,500 IDPs, mainly farmers, have returned to their ancestral homes in Gudunbali, the headquarters of Guzamala local government area, while 10,109 IDPs also returned to their communities in Kukawa local government area in the past one week,” Buratai said.

He reiterated the Nigerian Army’s determination to consolidate on the successes recorded against the Boko Haram terrorists and other security challenges in the country.