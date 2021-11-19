President Buhari: Only favour I can grant Nnamdi Kanu is for him to make case in court

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he has already made things favourable for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, by giving him the opportunity to make his case in court.

Buhari disclosed this during the meeting with the Igbo leaders (Highly Respected Igbo Greats), led by First Republic parliamentarian and Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, in Abuja.

The Igbo leaders visited the President to appeal for Kanu to be released, stating that the pro-Biafra State agitator would stop his activities.

However, Buhari said, “I said the best thing was to subject him to the system.

“Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”

The President further added, “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country. The implication of your request is very serious.

“In the last six years, since I became President, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the judiciary.

“God has spared you, and given you a clear head at this age, with very sharp memory. A lot of people half your age are confused already.

“But the demand you made is heavy. I will consider it.”