President Mohammadu Buhari has reportedly approved the extension of the Federal Fire Service Comptroller General, Joseph Anebi.

The development was disclosed through the official Twitter handle of the Federal Fire Service in the late hours of Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the extension was confirmed in an interview with the service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ugo Huan on Sunday in Abuja.

Huan said that more information would be disclosed soon.